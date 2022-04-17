  1. World
2 killed, at least 9 other shot in shooting in Pennsylvania

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – 2 juveniles killed and at least 9 others shot in the East Allegheny area of Pittsburgh, local US media have reported.

Two young people were fatally shot and at least nine others were injured by gunfire overnight in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood, officials said early Sunday morning, according to CNN.

The shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. and stemmed from a large party at a short-term rental property where as many as 200 people had gathered, the city of Pittsburgh said in a news release. Many of those at the party were underage, the release said.

As officers responded to the scene on Suismon Street at Madison Avenue, they saw several young people running from the area, officials said.

The two victims who died were male juveniles, city officials said.

