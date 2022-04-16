470 Palestinians detained in Zionists attack on Al Aqsa

As the clashes have risen between Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces, news sources reported that several unidentified gunmen on Friday night opened fire on an Israeli military checkpoint at the entrance to the Al Aroub camp in the West Bank.

According to Palestinian sources, the Zionists blocked any entries to the camp and no further details have been released on the possible casualties of the Zionist forces.

The news come as heavy clashes broke out in the Al Aqsa mosque on the same day between Palestinians and the Zionist regime's forces.

Fierce clashes also broke out in Palestine's Nablus on Friday evening, leaving 1 Palestinian citizen killed and 19 others injured.

A Zionist settler was stabbed in Haifa by a 15-year-old Palestinian girl during the clashes.

The Islamic Jihad Movement on Friday called on public readiness and confrontation with the Zionist regime's aggression.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Organisation has strongly condemned the Zionists' attacks on the Al Aqsa mosque and Palestinian worshipers.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba in Iraq also condemned the Zionists' crimes, saying that the movement will support Palestinians' defense against the Israeli regime's invasion.

Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah, issuing a statement, also criticized the Israeli regime's raid on the Al Aqsa mosque and said it will stand with Palestinians to clear the region from the Zionists.

