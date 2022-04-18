Support for Palestine brings prestige, might to Iran

The prominent Artist Abdolhamid Ghadirian made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency in the evaluation of 8th Revolution Art Week, whose exhibitions are being held in Hozeh Honari (Art Bureau).

These exhibitions are a review of works that have previously been created and there is no new presentation, he stated.

The main purpose of holding these exhibitions can be as follows, to invite artists to observe and see the old works and to show the level of thought of those years, so that artists and art lovers can analyze the works and also can compare thought prominent in the society with the thought ruled at that time.

Also, good works have been selected for presentation technically, he emphasized.

He pointed to the technical perfection of artists compared to the past and reiterated, “Due to the perfection that has occurred in artists technically, there should be a change in definition and structure of the view of "revolutionary art" in terms of thinking.”

In response to a question about whether "Revolution Art Week" has been able to create a discourse, Ghadirian explained, "We had a period of cultural depravity and these" Revolution Art "events were very good for that period where many politicians were trying to keep us away from the thinking and atmosphere of the Revolution."

He added "Under these circumstances, we should not think a weekly occasion would do, rather, the "Art of Revolution" should find its outstanding place and role and should be explained in the long-term goals of the Revolution,” he continued.

In response to another question about how the issue of "Palestine" can be a pivotal issue in the "Art of Revolution", Ghadirian said that Palestine is essentially a touchstone and Almighty God has set this issue in the path of the Revolution and the oppressed people of the world, and the Arab nations.

Palestine is a kind of litmus test and criteria which can make clear the right way ahead, where seditions become so difficult and distinguishing between right and wrong also becomes difficult, Ghadirian said, adding that “Palestine” can be a yardstick and it is predicted that Iran’s outstanding position among the oppressed and Arab-speaking nations will be brighter with the attitude that Arab states adopt when it comes to Palestine.

MA/KI/5466135