Zelensky meets Saudi prince amid war with Russia

During the meeting, relations between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine were reviewed and developments in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis were discussed.

The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness and support for all international endeavors and efforts aimed at resolving the crisis, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The leaders also discussed ways to mitigate the humanitarian impacts resulting from the crisis. Zelensky expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard.

Zelensky arrived in the coastal city earlier on Wednesday and was received by the deputy governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz.

