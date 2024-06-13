  1. Politics
Jun 13, 2024, 2:01 PM

Zelensky meets Saudi prince amid war with Russia

Zelensky meets Saudi prince amid war with Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Jeddah on Wednesday.

During the meeting, relations between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine were reviewed and developments in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis were discussed.

The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness and support for all international endeavors and efforts aimed at resolving the crisis, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The leaders also discussed ways to mitigate the humanitarian impacts resulting from the crisis. Zelensky  expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard.

Zelensky arrived in the coastal city earlier on Wednesday and was received by the deputy governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz. 

MNA/PR

News ID 216457
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News