Saudi Arabia emphasizes full support for Pakistan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and wished him success in carrying out his missions and fulfilling the aspirations of the Pakistani people, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the talks, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields.

According to the report, the Pakistani Prime Minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its support to Pakistan and the Saudi Crown Prince stressed that his country will support Pakistan in all areas.

The Pakistani parliament known as the National Assembly of Pakistan has elected the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the new Pakistani prime minister to replace Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sherif was the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan from 20 August 2018 to 10 April 2022.

Imran Khan was removed from power after he failed to secure a non-confidence vote at the parliament on Sunday.

