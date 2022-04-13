Russia warns NATO it will target any vehicle moving weapons

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the remarks in an interview with the TASS News Agency, according to Mirror.

"We are warning that US-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets."

"We are making the Americans and other Westerners understand that attempts to slow down our special operation, to inflict maximum damage on Russian contingents and formations of the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics) will be harshly suppressed," Ryabkov said.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleg Syromolotov has made the same remarks, according to Sputnik.

The announcement comes two days after Moscow warned that the Nordic nations' of Finland and Sweden's accession to the NATO would not bring stability to Europe.

