Australia ships first 4 M113AS44 armored vehicles to Ukraine

"The four vehicles are the first of 14 M113AS4s to be provided by Australia. The Australian government’s military assistance package consists of over AUD 285 million worth of support including Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, M777 Howitzers; anti-armor weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial systems, and a range of personal equipment," Marles said in a statement, published on the Australian Defense Ministry’s website, TASS reported.

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese said this shipment is a response to "a direct request by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine for additional vehicles and demonstrates Australia’s sustained commitment to the people of Ukraine."

Previously, the media reported that Australia plans to replace its park of obsolete M113AS4s, commissioned in the mid-1960s.

