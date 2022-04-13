  1. Politics
Apr 13, 2022, 5:00 PM

China opposes to US sanctions against Russia

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – China finds the US unilateral sanctions against Russia unacceptable because all other countries will have to pay for them in the end, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"The United States is a major power and it bears special responsibility for the observance of the rules of the world economic system and for maintaining its stability. A situation where all other countries would have to pay for Washington’s unilateral sanctions must not be permitted," he told a news briefing while commenting on the negative effects of US restrictions on Russia.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the US government "must correct its old-time mistakes" and furnish assistance to Russian-Ukrainian peace talks.

"War and sanctions are not the sole choice," Zhao said.

