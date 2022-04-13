China opposes to US sanctions against Russia

"The United States is a major power and it bears special responsibility for the observance of the rules of the world economic system and for maintaining its stability. A situation where all other countries would have to pay for Washington’s unilateral sanctions must not be permitted," he told a news briefing while commenting on the negative effects of US restrictions on Russia.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the US government "must correct its old-time mistakes" and furnish assistance to Russian-Ukrainian peace talks.

"War and sanctions are not the sole choice," Zhao said.

ZZ/