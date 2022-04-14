Russia sanctions 398 US lawmakers, 87 Canadian senators

The decision was made in response to a "wave of anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by the US administration on March 24 this year against 328 deputies of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and Canadian sanctions against all members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

"Taking into account the sanctions the US is constantly introducing, further announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future," the foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Chinese CGTN TV website.

On the same day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the United States has a wide variety of additional sanctions that it can impose on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Secondary sanctions and the targeting of additional financial firms are among a range of potential sanctions actions remaining that could be aimed at Russia, she said.

On the Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that no one could shut all the doors and windows of Russia, and no country could maintain complete dominance since the world today was more complicated than it was in the Cold War.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, saying that it was important to deepen integration between Russia and Belarus in the face of all-out Western sanctions.

KI/PR