87,000 mobilized people sent to combat zone in Ukraine

Speaking at a meeting with military chiefs in Moscow, Shoygu said conscripts, who reported to the military service under Russia's biannual conscription campaign, will not take part in Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reported.

"87,000 people were sent to the combat areas after additional training and combat coordination. The combat coordination of the formed units is being completed at the training grounds. The main efforts are focused on field training, the ability to use means of communication, navigation, and reconnaissance. More than 3,000 instructors who received combat experience during a special military operation were involved in the work," he said.

All servicemen, who finished their military service under conscription, will be sent to homes, Shoygu also said.

The minister added that foreign mercenaries continue to take part in the war on Ukraine's side and that over the past two weeks, almost 200 of them were killed in fighting in the conflict zone.

He noted that the Russian daily air strikes decrease Ukraine's military potential as they hit the "enemy's critical infrastructure."

RHM/PR