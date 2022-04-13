1 killed, several injured in Zionists raids on WB (+VIDEO)

Palestinian news sources on Wednesday reported that the Zionist regime's forces have again brutally attacked various areas in the West Bank, including the towns of Qabatiya, Beita, Hebron and Jaba.

During the clashes that broke out between Qabatiya citizens and the Zionist forces, the Palestinian citizens managed to force the occupiers to withdraw from the area.

Local sources reported that two young Palestinians were wounded by the Zionists in northern Hebron and one of them was detained by the Israeli regime's forces despite the severeness of his condition.

ُSix Palestinian citizens were also detained by the Israeli regime's forces in Jenin and 9 others were arrested in Nablus.

The Zionist forces also attacked several areas in Nablus, injuring and arresting 17 Palestinian citizens.

One Palestinian was also martyred during the shootings of the Israeli regime's forces.

The Zionists also attacked the area of ​​the tomb of Prophet Yusuf (AS), wounding nine Palestinians by shooting at them. One citizen was burnt by a tear gas canister and eight others were suffocated by inhaling tear gas.

