2 killed, 6 injured in latest Israeli raid on Jenin(+VIDEO)

The Zionist regime of Israeli's crimes in Palestine continue in the occupied lands. In their latest raid in Jenin, the Israeli forces have killed 2 Palestinian citizens and injured several others.

The forces of Israeli occupying regime attacked the two districts Al-Yamoun and Kafardan in Jenin this morning and clashed with Palestinian youths in the area, killing two Palestinians and injuring six others, local sources said.

Local sources reported that the Zionist forces also detained several Palestinian citizens in Jenin.

Israeli regime security sources recently claimed that the regime's security services are assessing the situation to launch operations in Jenin, such as the 'Defensive Shield' operation launched in the West Bank in 2002.

This is while the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza sent a message to Israel through mediators a few days ago, declaring that any attack on the Jenin camp in the West Bank is considered a red line and the Resistance would enter the front line in case any attack is launched in there.

