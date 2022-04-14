Israeli regime forces martyr 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Arab news sources reported that 3 Palestinian citizens were killed in Husan, Silwad and Nablus by the Israeli regime's forces.

The Zionists also injured dozens of other Palestinian citizens in West Bank.

The national and Islamic forces in Ramallah and Al-Bireh strongly condemned the Zionist crimes and declared general mourning and strike for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), called on the Palestinians to mobilize publicly and confront the Israeli regime's military attacks.

With the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Zionist regime has intensified its attacks on the Palestinians, which has led to a new wave of martyrdom-seeking operations by Palestinian citizens.

