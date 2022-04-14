Iran spearheads fight against Zionism, global arrogance

The IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani made the comments at a ceremony on the first anniversary of the demise of late IRGC Quds Force Second-in Command General Mohammad Hejazi, who died from a heart condition on April 18, 2021.

Appreciating the Palestinian's resistance against Israel's attacks, General Esmail Ghaani stated, "We support every militant group against the Zionist regime in the world."

Saying that the Zionist regime is too small to fight Iran, General Ghaani noted that Iran will take serious actions against the Zionists whenever it's necessary.

The senior IRGC commander said that Iran spearheads the fight against Zionism and global arrogance, adding that power of the resistance front increases on a daily basis while the Zionist regime's might is declining."

"We support anyone who fights against the criminal Zionist regime," the IRGC Quds Force commander said.

He pointed to the recent IRGC missile attack on an Israeli center in the Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil and said that Iran constantly pursues the enemy's movements and knows well how to deal with the enemy.

The Zionist regime is on the verge of collapse, the commander said, adding "The declining Zionist regime is getting closer to its collapse as time passes."

He recalled the Leader's speech yesterday advising Saudi Arabia to end the war on Yemen as it has no chance to win.

