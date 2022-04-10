Zionist forces kill 1, injure 11 citizens in WB (+VIDEO)

The Israeli regime's forces attacked several prisons in different areas of the West Bank and injured the prisoners by shooting at them and firing tear gases.

The Palestinian health ministry also announced that a Palestinian woman, a mother of 6, from Bethlehem was martyred on Sunday after being shot by the Zionist forces, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine condemned the Zionist military's attempt to martyr the Palestinian woman, stressing that the Israeli occupying regime and its criminal leaders are fully responsible for the consequences of the crime and that Palestinian will never remain silent regarding such crimes.

Criticizing the international and regional silence in the face of such barbaric crimes, the Islamic Jihad movement further stressed that the Zionist regime, by continuing its aggression and targeting Palestinian citizens, especially women, proved that it lacks the lowest human and moral standards.

