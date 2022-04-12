Russia frigate downs Ukraine Bayraktar drone off Crimea coast

The Russian MoD has released footage showing how a Ukrainian Bayraktar drone was destroyed off the western coast of Crimea by a Black Sea Fleet frigate.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate destroyed a Bayraktar drone off the western coast of the Crimean peninsula by firing two missiles with the ship's Stil anti-aircraft missile system," the defense ministry said.

According to it, the drone was carrying out reconnaissance activities of the Black Sea Fleet ships, as well as coastal and ground positions of combat equipment of the Russian Armed Forces located on the Crimean peninsula and in the southern part of Ukraine, TASS reported.

ZZ/PR