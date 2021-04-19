Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats as tensions escalate

Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in retaliation for a slew of diplomatic expulsions by Prague and gave the affected officials just over 24 hours to leave the country, DAWN reported.

The Czech Republic had expelled 18 Russian diplomats the previous day claiming that two alleged Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind a deadly explosion at a Czech ammunition depot four years earlier.

In Moscow, Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the Czech ambassador over Prague’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats.

ZZ/PR