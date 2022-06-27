  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2022, 1:40 PM

West seeking to continue conflict in Ukraine

West seeking to continue conflict in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the West is seeking the continuation of conflict in Kyiv.

Western countries are reluctant to answer Russia’s questions about their mercenaries in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"As [Russian Ambassador to London Andrey] Kelin said, they [Western countries] are writing some provocative, boorish things. They don’t want to answer the question we ask about their activities," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov on the Rossiya-1 television channel, when asked whether the United States and United Kingdom have contacted Russia concerning their nationals who are taking part in combat operations in Ukraine, TASS news agency reported.

According to Zakharova, the West is doing its utmost to continue the conflict in Ukraine as long as possible. "They are sparing no effort so that the conflict in Ukraine continued as long as possible. "We remember what US 43rd President George Bush Jr said: Ukraine’s mission is to kill as many Russians as possible. <…> They have endowed Ukraine and the Kiev regime with this duty."

Her remarks came as leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, Germany on Sunday attended the G7 summit hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated their continued support for Ukraine and escalation of pressure on Russia.

MA/PR

News Code 188464
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188464/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News