Western countries are reluctant to answer Russia’s questions about their mercenaries in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"As [Russian Ambassador to London Andrey] Kelin said, they [Western countries] are writing some provocative, boorish things. They don’t want to answer the question we ask about their activities," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov on the Rossiya-1 television channel, when asked whether the United States and United Kingdom have contacted Russia concerning their nationals who are taking part in combat operations in Ukraine, TASS news agency reported.

According to Zakharova, the West is doing its utmost to continue the conflict in Ukraine as long as possible. "They are sparing no effort so that the conflict in Ukraine continued as long as possible. "We remember what US 43rd President George Bush Jr said: Ukraine’s mission is to kill as many Russians as possible. <…> They have endowed Ukraine and the Kiev regime with this duty."

Her remarks came as leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, Germany on Sunday attended the G7 summit hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated their continued support for Ukraine and escalation of pressure on Russia.

