Official urges to establish Iran-Qatar joint publicity cmte.

Speaking in a meeting to review Iran's capabilities and planning to support the World Cup in Qatar, Saeed Mohammad said, “Considering the hosting of Qatar from the World Cup in 2022 and its amicable and friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, giant steps can be taken to introduce Iran's capacity for joint advertising for this prestigious sports event."

In addition to using national capacities, taking advantage of facilities and infrastructures of Qeshm and Kish islands, as free trade zones close to the country, has specifically been taken into serious consideration, he said, adding that the provision of food required for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the issue that cannot be ignored.

Stating that Kish and Qeshm islands will be ready to welcome some World Cup travelers in the remaining period, he added that currently, 10 five-star hotels are active on Kish Island and five more five-star hotels will be operational next months.

In addition to port and airport facilities, construction and standardization of five pitch fields and gyms are also being completed and enthusiast passengers and football teams can use these facilities, he added.

