Qatari minister to visit S Iran to survey coop. for World Cup

Aliakbar Safaee, the general director of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced the upcoming visit of the Qatar Minister of Transport and Communications to Iran to visit the facilities of Hormozgan and Bushehr Provinces for supporting the World Cup 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 and Iran's cooperation with Qatar has been previously initiated when the Iranian delegation headed by the President and transport minister met with Qatar officials in Doha in February.

Qatar is willing to use Iran's potential in Bushehr and Hormozgan Provinces particularly Kish Island in order to host the World Cup 2022.

In this sense, three MoUs were reached in the port, maritime, and aviation sectors for boosting transport services during the event and easing the commute between Iran and Qatar.

In the upcoming visit, the two sides will agree on the details of cooperation during the event.

Quite recently Iran's President had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who stressed further interactions with Iran.

Iran's southern islands have huge potentials and facilities that can support Qatar's hosting of the tournament in terms of transport, infrastructures, logistics, accommodations, etc. Moreover, it can attract spectators willing to visit nearby touristic locations during the intervals of their favorite matches.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East, and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.

MNA/