Emir of Qatar agrees to extradite 28 Iranian inmates

In a tweet on Sunday, Hamid Reza Dehghani announced, "Following the President Raeisi's visit to Doha, the Emir of Qatar agreed to issue a decree extraditing 28 Iranian prisoners to our country."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha in February and held talks with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During his visit to Qatar, contracts in the different political, economic, cultural, and sports fields were signed by the Iranian and Qatari ministers in the presence of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi.

