EU confirms commitment to military solution to Ukraine war

"Yes, normally wars have been won or lost on the battlefield," he said upon arrival for a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, when asked to comment on his previous statement that "this war will be won on the battlefield."

Borrell also said that the meeting would discuss the expansion of assistance to Ukraine, TASS reported.

According to the EU's top diplomat, tensions in Donbass will only grow in the coming days. He added, however, that visits to Kyiv no longer presented a problem.

In addition, Borrell said that the EU foreign ministers would consider issues related to the implementation of sanctions against Russia and the introduction of new restrictions.

