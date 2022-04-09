  1. World
Apr 9, 2022, 3:40 PM

ISIL kills two Iraqi forces in west of Anbar

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – ISIL terrorist forces on Saturday attacked an Iraqi army checkpoint in the country's Anbar province and killed two military forces.

According to the Iraqi Media Sabreen News, ISIL terrorists also kidnapped two people in Mosul in northern Iraq.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

Iraqi security forces are constantly launching operations to completely clear the areas of terrorist elements, but nevertheless, the movement of ISIL remnants, with the support of the US, has increased in recent months.

