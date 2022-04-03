20 killed in armed attack on gold mine in Burkina Faso

An unknown number were injured when motorcyclists and gunmen attacked the small-scale Kougdiguin gold mine in the north of the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

On March 12, 11 people were killed in an attack on an informal gold mine in northern Burkina Faso. This came two days after a similar attack on another gold mine near the Niger border that claimed some 10 lives.

Nearly 80 people have been killed in the last three weeks in attacks blamed on extremist groups.

Al Qaeda and ISIL-linked terror groups in neighboring Mali have been carrying out frequent attacks in the north and east of Burkina Faso since 2015.

According to government data, 2,000 people have died in attacks from 2015 to December 2021 with 600 being security forces.

