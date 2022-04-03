Bomb blast reported in Kabul exchange market

News sources reported that at least five people were injured in the blast, but eyewitnesses put the number at 15 to 20 injured.

This is while an explosion took place on Saturday in western Kabul, during which a vehicle carrying Taliban forces was targeted and two people were injured.

On Friday evening, two explosions took place in the Shiite neighborhood of Herat, killing six people and injuring 29 others.

ISIL has claimed responsibility for the Saturday attacks.

Shahzada Exchange Market is one of the busiest economic centers in the center of Kabul.

MP/5457994