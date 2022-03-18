Iraqi forces detain top ISIL chieftain in W Iraq

An Iraqi security source on Friday announced the neutralization of ISIL movements in the west of the country, saying that an ISIL member had been arrested.

The ISIL element was seeking to enter Haditha which is a city in the western Iraqi Al Anbar Governorate.

According to the source, he was involved in terrorist acts and attacks on security forces during ISIL's occupation of parts of Iraq.

While Iraq declared victory in 2017, the remnants of the terrorist group are still operating in some provinces across Iraq.

The Governorates of Diyala, Saladin, Baghdad, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Al Anbar are the main areas in Iraq where ISIL movements and terrorist operations against military forces and civilians are taking place.

