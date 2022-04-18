ISIL terrorists blow up religious shrine in Diyala province

Sabereen news reported Monday that ISIL terrorist group blow up a religious shrine in the Al-Abra sub-district, Diyala Governorate, near the approaches of Sayed Shaaban.

The source did not release further details. Officials have not yet commented on the news.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

RHM/IRN84721622