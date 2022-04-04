8 Iraqi forces wounded in a suicide attack in Nineveh prov.

A suicide bomber on Monday blew up himself at an Iraqi army base in the south of Mosul in Nineveh province, Russia TODAY reported.

According to the report, the suicide bomber has detonated himself near an Iraqi army checkpoint. Eight people were injured as a result of the suicide attack.

The attack comes as some Iraqi political figures had warned of the relocation of ISIL terrorists from Syria’s Al-Hol Camp to Iraq.

Recently, Aref al-Hamami, a member of Iraqi “Rule of Law” coalition, announced that the United States is seeking to create insecurity in Iraq by supporting ISIL’s hidden cells.

