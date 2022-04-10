5 killed, injured in ISIL attack on Iraq's Kirkuk

Two civilians were killed and three others were injured in the attack, the source said. Federal police forces have also completely cordoned off the area.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on its Telegram channel that one of its forces was martyred and two others were wounded in the attck.

According to Hashd al-Sha’abi, the attack took place during Iftar, killing a civilian and abducting two villagers.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

