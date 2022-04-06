Putin says world faces food crisis due to West's sanctions

Putin said higher energy prices and fertilizer shortages would mean Western nations would have to print more money to buy supplies, which would cause food shortages in poorer countries.

"They will inevitably exacerbate food shortages in the poorest regions of the world, spur new waves of migration, and, in general, drive food prices even higher," Putin said in a meeting on developing food production, Reuters reported.

Putin also suggested Russia wouldn't export food to countries "hostile" to it.

"We will have to be more careful about food supplies abroad, especially carefully monitor the exports to countries which are hostile to us," Putin said, according to Reuters.

Last week, Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and a senior security official in the country, also said Russia "will not supply its products and agricultural products to its enemies."

That measure would be in retaliation for sanctions, Medvedev said in a message on his Telegram channel, adding that food was a "quiet weapon".

"We will supply food and crops only to our friends," he said.

