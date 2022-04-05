Russia to present facts about situation in Bucha s to UNSC

"From the very beginning, it has been clear that this is nothing else but yet another staged provocation aimed at discrediting and dehumanizing the Russian military and leveling political pressure on Russia," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said, adding that the Russian military has nothing to do with "cruel atrocities against the civil population."

"It is not the case, it has never been the case and it was never the case," he stressed, according to the TASS news agency.

"We have factual evidence that proves this point. We intend to present it to the Security Council as soon as possible so that the international community is not misled by the false narrative promoted by Kyiv and its Western sponsors," he said.

"There are no reports of the atrocities which are accredited to the Russian military in Bucha, which happened before the Ukrainian army took the control of the city," he told a news conference.

"Four days after the Russian military left the city of Bucha, there was not a single sign of atrocities, not a single reference to it anywhere," he stressed.

"During the time when the town was under the control of the Russian armed forces not a single local resident has suffered from any violent action," he added.

MNA/PR