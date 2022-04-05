Kyiv interested in transparent investigation into Bucha event

"We are interested in the maximally full and transparent investigation, the results of which will be announced and explained to the whole international society," Zelensky said in a video address posted by his press office on Tuesday, according to TASS news agency.

"We have provided the maximum access to journalists to Bucha and other liberated cities of Ukraine, to hundreds of journalists from around the globe," he continued. "And we are interested that thousands of journalists visit this site, the more the better."

On April 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense rebutted Kyiv’s sayings of the murders of civilians in the town of Bucha, in the Kyiv Region. The ministry stated that Russian forces completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30, while the "evidence of crimes" didn’t appear until four days later when Ukrainian Security Service officers arrived in Bucha.

The Defense Ministry also said that Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk confirmed in a video address on March 31 that there were no Russian troops in the city, and he didn’t mention any civilians shot and killed in the streets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the situation in Bucha as a "fake news attack."