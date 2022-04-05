Azeri president signs into law shared MoU with Iran

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on creating new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran," Azeri media have reported.

Recently, a senior Azerbaijani official described the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on establishing a new communication link between the Zangezur Economic Zone and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran as a historic event.

Morover, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at the Iranian parliament recently told Azerbaijani Trend News website that "The new Iranian government attaches special importance to neighboring countries, especially the Republic of Azerbaijan."

The senior Iranian lawmaker added, "Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is trying to remove all barriers to strengthening relations between the two countries, and with regard to this, the Iranian Foreign Minister has sent a special report to the Iranian parliament on strengthening relations and that actions are being taken accordingly."

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, Baku's neighbor, stated that the transit route from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea could create many opportunities for Iran, Armenia and other countries that the corridor crosses them.

KI