Apr 10, 2022, 7:05 PM

Azerbaijan says Armenia accepts steps toward normalization

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – , Azerbaijani President said on Saturday that Armenia has accepted the document submitted by Azerbaijan on five principles to normalize bilateral ties following the 44-day war between the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev made the remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call in which the leaders exchanged views on relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's presidency said in a statement, according to Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“President Ilham Aliyev recalled the document submitted by Azerbaijan on five principles for establishing interstate relations with Armenia, and the fact that the Armenian side accepted these principles,” the statement said.

