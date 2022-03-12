Tehran, Baku stress developing ties in transportation field

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi visited the Azerbaijan Republic where he met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Friday in addition to other high-ranking Azeri officials on Friday.

During the meeting, President Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the field of transportation and said, " Baku is sure that the establishment of the new corridor will open new opportunities in regional cooperation.

"We are sure that the route will be internationally important for the region," the Azeri president further said.

He also expressed happiness with the participation of Iranian companies in reconstructing the newly liberated areas in Azerbaijan.

The Iranian minister, in turn, said that the cultural similarities between the two nations have always led to the development of friendly and brotherly relations.

Ghasemi also expressed hope that with the conclusion of new agreements and the completion of ongoing projects, the volume of trade relations between the two countries will increase.

KI/NM/5444888