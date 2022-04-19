VIDEO: Woman falls under train & survives in Argentina

Named only as Candela, the woman can be seen on CCTV footage losing her footing while waiting at the platform, before stumbling towards a moving train as it rapidly approaches a station on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

She falls between the platform and the carriage while horrified onlookers cover their eyes as the event unfurls.

Despite the close call, she was eventually retrieved unharmed by rail staff. "I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted", she told an Argentinian TV station.