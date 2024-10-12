Train collision leaves 19 injured in Tamil Nadu

Train movement on the entire section was affected, forcing the railways to cancel two trains and divert or operate more than half a dozen others via alternate routes.

Officials said that due to the accident of train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division yesterday, the follwing two trains have been cancelled. This includes -- Train No.12077 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express and Train No.12078 Vijayawada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express was cancelled, Business Standard reported.

More than half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night. The railways also issued helpline numbers following the accident.

Expressing shock over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was continuously monitoring the rescue operations and confirmed that the injured passengers had been taken to the hospital.

