Iran to unveil about 100 nuclear achievements soon: Lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that about 100 new nuclear achievements will be unveiled in the fields of energy, research and development (R&D) on April 9 concurrent with the National Day of Nuclear Technology.

Turning to today’s session of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, held with the participation of the Spokesman for AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi and one of technical members of Iran’s negotiating team, the lawmaker said that they presented a comprehensive report with regards to the performance of the Organization within the framework of Vienna talks.

A part of negotiations is related to political issues, he said, adding that political issues of the talks will be discussed during a meeting with the nuclear negotiators and possibly in presence of chief nuclear negotiating team.

Considering the approach of National Day of Nuclear Technology, AEOI Spokesman Kamalvandi submitted a comprehensive report on the new activities and achievements of the Organization especially in a recent year in the field of using modern technology, he added.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is ready to unveil about 100 new achievements in the fields of energy, research and development, fuel and radiation applications especially in the field of medicine and health in a way that the least country in the world could achieve these technologies, Abbaszadeh Meshkini ended.

