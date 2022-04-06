Saudi coalition violates Yemeni ceasefire more than 80 times

The source told the official Yemeni news agency (Saba) that the Saudi coalition had violated the ceasefire 82 times in the past 24 hours.

The source cited the establishment of military bases in Hays and the flight of spy planes in Muqbana, Hays and Al Jabaliyah are part of ceasefire violations.

A Yemeni military source reported on Monday night that the coalition and its mercenaries had violated the military and humanitarian ceasefire 101 times in the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In recent months, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have escalated their airstrikes across Yemen, and in response, have been targeted by the Yemeni forces in several retaliatory drone and missile attacks.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Friday that the two warring sides had agreed to a ceasefire, which went into effect on Saturday.

The truce, however, was breached many times by the Saudi-led coalition.

