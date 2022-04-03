  1. World
Ukraine retakes "whole Kyiv region": military official

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Ukraine has regained control of the "whole Kyiv region," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on Facebook on Saturday, according to media.

Ukraine has regained control of the "whole Kyiv region," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on Facebook on Saturday according to Xinhua news agency.

Ukraine has retaken "Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region," said Maliar.

The Russian military continues to carry out systematic missile and aerial strikes on targets in Ukraine, but the intensity has decreased, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Additional units of the Russian military are preparing to participate in combat in Ukraine, it added.

