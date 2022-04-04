France's Macron not rules out new sanctions against Russia

"What happened in Bucha demands the introduction of a new series of sanctions. We plan to coordinate efforts with our European partners, in particular, with Germany," he told the France Inter radio station on Monday, according to TASS News Agency.

Responding to a question about the EU’s readiness to reject the oil and coal deliveries from Russia, the French president said that "restrictions in this sphere would be particularly painful." He hopes that this issue will be discussed at the EU level in the near future. "I think that with regards to oil and coal we can move forward and we should move forward in terms of sanctions," Macron said.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry refuted Kyiv's sayings of an alleged massacre of civilians in Bucha. The military agency said that the Russian Armed Forces left Bucha on March 30, while "the evidence of crimes" emerged only four days later, after Ukrainian Security Service officers had arrived in the town.

The ministry stressed that on March 31, the town’s Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk confirmed in a video address that there were no Russian troops in Bucha. However, he did not say a word about civilians shot dead in the street with their hands tied behind their backs.

MNA/PR