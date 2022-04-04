US congress tries to bar gov. from lifting bans on IRGC

Congressional Republicans are spearheading a legislative effort to bar the Biden administration from lifting sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the ultra-conservative Washington Free Beacon website has said in a report.

Reps. Brian Mast and Scott Perry introduced the bill on Monday, the report said.

The American website further claimed that the bill was designed to stop the Biden administration from delisting the IRGC as part of a package of concessions to Iran written into the new nuclear accord, which is nearing completion and likely to include a provision that waives key sanctions on the IRGC.

One of the main obstacles hindering the conclusion of the Vienna talks has been the US government's refusal to remove the Iranian individuals and entities from the sanctions list, which has been at the core of Iran's demands.

