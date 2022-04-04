Iran to never give in to US excessive demands: Iran FM

"If there is a pause in the Vienna talks, it is because of the American side's excessive demands," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post in his

Amir-Abdollahian added, " The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acts with might and logic in order to gain the highest level of the nation's interest while it observes the red lines."

"We will never give in to America's excessive demands," the minister also said while concluding his tweet by saying that "If the White House behaves realistically, an agreement is within reach."

Iran demands the removal of all sanctions all at once and guarantees that the US would not abandon the deal again while the Western sides are yet to decide to abide by their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

There is a pause in the latest round of the Vienna talks (the 8th edition) on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna which began on December 27 and has proven to be the lengthiest rounds of the talks so far. The talks are now in a situation where their success or failure hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

Iran has put its clear proposals and demands on the remaining issues on the table very clearly and the ball is in the western parties' court.

MNA