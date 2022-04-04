Khatibzadeh blames US for halt created in Vienna talks

Speaking in his weekly presser, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman answered some questions raised by reporters over the latest regional and international developments.

Referring to year-long negotiations in Vienna over removing US unilateral sanctions, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the United States is responsible for the halt created in the talks today.

If the White House responds logically to Iran's reasonable demands, which are approved by the P4+1 group, Iran will be ready to return to Vienna, he said.

What is happening in Vienna is because of the approach adopted by the American side, he also said, adding that Washington is trying to tie the remaining issues to its internal affairs.

The Iranian side cannot be patient forever, the Iranian senior diplomat said, adding that if the United States seeks to reach an agreement, it must make a political decision as soon as possible.

According to him, the process of negotiations on the remaining issues has been suspended for weeks and it awaits Washington's political decision.

On Pakistan developments

Referring to recent parliamentary developments in Pakistan, he said, "The developments in the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan are of great importance and we are closely following the events in this country."

These developments are natural in Pakistan's parliamentary system, he said, stressing that the people of Pakistan decide for the future of their country without foreign interference.

"We enjoy very good relations with the Pakistani government and we seek to maintain relations," Khatibzadeh said.

