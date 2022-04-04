US prolongs Vienna talks by its excessive demands

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Sunday.

The Iranian foreign minister criticized the US for imposing new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities, saying that Iran is ready for a good and lasting agreement, but the American side, with some excessive demands, has been responsible for prolonging the negotiations so far.

The two sides also discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the ceasefire in Yemen.

The Omani foreign minister praised Iran’s role in establishing the ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope that it could make grounds for a dialogue between all Yemeni sides and reopening the country’s borders.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the importance of full removal of the blockade against the Yemeni people alongside the continuation of the ceasefire as well as providing humanitarian aid for Yemenis.

The two countries 'foreign ministers also agreed to continue consultations on issues of mutual interests.

