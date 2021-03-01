1.4 ton of narcotics busted in Iran's South Khorasan

Colonel Naser Farshid broke the news on Monday, noting that after comprehensive intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces busted 1.4 ton of opium during the last three days in 6 separate operations.

14 smugglers have been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added, saying that 8 vehicles have been also seized in this regard.

He announced the confiscation of 71 tons of various drugs in the province since the beginning of Iranian year [March 20, 2020], saying the amount of confiscation has increased by 50% compared to the same period last year.

According to the police commander, 110 drug-trafficking gangs have been dismantled in the province during the same period.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

ZZ/5159436