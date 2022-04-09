IRGC Navy seize foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in PG

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

During the inspection of the vessel, more than 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized and 11 foreign crew members were detained, he added.

An Iranian vessel carrying 20,000 liters of smuggled diesel, which intended to provide this foreign ship with fuel, was seized by the IRGC forces in Iran's territorial waters, he said, adding that three crew members of the vessel were also arrested.

