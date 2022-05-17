Afghanistan eyeing to strengthen mineral coop. with Iran

Reza Mohtashamipour made the remarks in his meeting with mining and mineral experts of Afghanistan in Kabul on Tuesday.

Expanding activities of Iranian mining and mineral companies in Afghanistan was the main topic of discussion of visiting Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry to Afghanistan.

With the coordination made in this regard, consultation between the two sides would continue in the coming week, the deputy industry minister highlighted.

Afghan officials are very interested in boosting their cooperation in the field of mining and mineral sector with Iranian firms, he emphasized.

Afghanistan is developing its mining and mineral sector and Iran enjoys high capacities and potential so Iran can help Afghanistan in this respect, Mohtashamipour added.

