  1. Politics
Mar 26, 2022, 10:47 AM

Iran reacts to SA, Kuwait agr. on Arash Joint Gas Field

Iran reacts to SA, Kuwait agr. on Arash Joint Gas Field

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – In reaction to a so-called agreement concluded between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Arash/Al-Durra Joint Gas Field, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran reserves right to operate Arash/al-Durra Joint Gas Field.

Arash/al-Durra Gas Field is a joint gas field between Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and that parts of the field is situated in unspecified water areas between Kuwait and Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

According to the international rules and regulations, any move in operating and developing the gas field should be carried out with the cooperation and collaboration of all three countries, he said, adding that recent document concluded between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia seems to be contrary to current accords and previous negotiations and that such an action is illegal and does not have any impact on legal situation of the gas field.

With due observance to the said issue, bilateral pact will not be endorsed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khatibzadeh emphasized.
Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to operate Arash/al-Durra Gas Field, he reiterated.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are trying the pave the way for developing al-Durra gas field in the Partitioned Neutral Zone (PNZ) where Iran complains that the field extends into its waters, the spokesman added.

MA/IRN84696004

News Code 185113
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185113/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News