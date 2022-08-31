Iran, Russia review latest developments of Afghanistan 

“Hassan Kazemi Qomi and Zamir Kabulov, the special representatives of Iran and Russia for Afghanistan affairs held talks today in Moscow and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan” Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to Iran's foreign minister and the director-general of the Foreign Ministry's West Asia Department, wrote on his Twitter.

Regional cooperation, the key role of Russia and the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in the security, peace, and stability of this country, and the fight against terrorism were the main focus discussed by Iranian and Russian envoys, Hassan Kazemi Qomi’s consultations with Zamir Kabulov, he added.

Kazemi Qomi and Mousavi accompany Amir-Abdollahian on his trip to Moscow. before leaving for Russia, Amir Abdollahian said that he will consult with his Russian counterpart about the developments in Afghanistan.

